Love is in the air! Jonathan Scott already has high hopes for his first Valentine’s Day with Zooey Deschanel — even with their busy schedules.

The Property Brothers star, 41, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his plans for romance while he promoting ADT’s Pass the Protection contest with his twin brother, Drew Scott, on Monday, February 3. The reality TV personalities are partnering with the home security brand to offer a home makeover and professionally installed ADT smart security system to the lucky winners, because everyone deserves a “beautiful, safe home.”

Jonathan and the New Girl alum, 40, have only been dating since September 2019, but the home improvement expert is going all out for the special day.

“The unfortunate thing for me is I’m starting two new demolition projects in Vegas, so I can’t leave town [on Valentine’s Day],” Jonathan told Us. “But in Vegas I’ve prepped an entire evening of romance, so we’re going to be doing a full romantic everything: from the meal to a surprise evening event … It’s going to be pretty fun.”

The Brother vs. Brother star met Deschanel on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August and made their relationship Instagram official just two months later after a spooky double date with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. A source revealed to Us in the early days of the couple’s relationship that the two “had instant chemistry” when they first met.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols,” the insider said in September 2019.

One of Jonathan’s favorite things about his relationship, in fact, is just how much he and the (500) Days of Summer star have in common.

“I’ve never actually been in a relationship where someone reciprocates the amount of romance and the amount of little things that I put into it. We’re into a lot of the same things,” he told Us. “We’ve been doing escape rooms and just spending time together. It’s really great … We’re both vegetarian and finding great restaurants. She’s an incredible cook. We find ourselves most of the time just adventuring through escape rooms and then enjoying amazing cooking.”

Drew, also 41, isn’t surprised to see his twin’s more romantic side emerge as Valentine’s Day approaches.

“In our family, between me and my older brother, Jamie, Jonathan has always been a romantic,” Drew told Us. “He actually, when I first started dating Linda, Jonathan was giving me a little hints on things I could do here and there.”

News of Jonathan’s whirlwind romance with Deschanel came shortly after Us confirmed in September 2019 that the She & Him singer had split from husband Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2. The film producer, 47, officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles six weeks later, citing their date of separation as January 8, 2019.

Deschanel has hit a number of relationship milestones with the HGTV star as their relationship heated up, including their first Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve together. Jonathan wished the Elf actress a happy birthday before her fun-filled ’80s-themed party in January, showing love to “the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo