



Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott ramped up their adorability factor as they flirted with each other on Instagram on Sunday, November 17.

The New Girl alum, 39, posted a black-and-white photo that showed her wearing ic! Berlin’s Drama Queen sunglasses as she kissed the Property Brothers star, 41, on the cheek and captioned it “Cutie” along with a smiling hearts emoji.

“You’re my favorite person,” Scott commented on the post along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m very happy for you guys,” one fan wrote under his comment, while another added, “I ship this.”

“Totes adorbs,” Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, commented on the sweet pic.

Jonathan also shared the photo on his Instagram page, captioning it, “Simply a perfect date night,” and revealing that they’d had “such a wonderful time” seeing the Tim Burton art exhibition at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas and then Jerry Seinfeld at Caesars Palace.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the pair also stopped in at Mama Rabbit Bar at Park MGM after the Seinfeld star’s show, where they snacked on guacamole and chips.

Us broke the news in September that the pair were dating one day after Jonathan told Us that he was seeing someone.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” he told Us. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

The dating news came a little over a week after Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

The Elf actress and the HGTV star met on the set of Carpool Karaoke over the summer and had “instant chemistry,” a source previously told Us.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols,” the insider explained, adding that they “have a similar sense of humor.”

They made their relationship Instagram official in October, with Deschanel sharing a pic of herself and Jonathan at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights alongside Drew and his wife, Linda Phan.

On Halloween, the actress accompanied her boyfriend to the wedding of his older brother, J.D. Scott, and Annalee Belle.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York, on November 10.