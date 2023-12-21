Jonathan Scott is unapologetic when it comes to his favorite Christmas movie.

“What are we doing?” Scott, 45, asked via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20. The camera then panned to the TV screen playing the iconic Elf scene where Zooey Deschanel’s character, Jovie, sang in front of a crowd gathered at Central Park to “spread Christmas cheer.”

“What can I say? It’s my fav,” Scott said in the video, with the caption: “I just love it @zooeydeschanel.”

It’s no surprise that Scott’s favorite Christmas movie features Deschanel, 43. The pair got engaged in August after four years of dating.

“Fo​​rever starts now!!!” Deschanel wrote in her Instagram caption at the time alongside a photo of her and the Property Brothers star smiling as she held up her new engagement ring.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Deschanel and Scott “are ecstatic and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

“They’ve been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels,” the insider shared.

The source noted that Scott and the New Girl star’s family and friends are “thrilled” about their engagement and “think they make a perfect couple.” Deschanel’s two children, Elsie Otter, 8, and Charlie Wolf, 6, have “grown really close to Jonathan and he’s a very important part of their blended family,” the insider continued. (Deschanel shares both kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

“Before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths,” the source told Us. “But as far as wedding planning, they haven’t begun that phase yet. They’re still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes.”

Scott and Deschanel met while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings in 2019. Us confirmed their relationship that same year after her split from Pechenik, 51.

In May, Scott opened up about coparenting alongside Pechenik, whom he called “a great dad.”

“We have an amazing relationship there as well,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

Scott explained that he and Deschanel have a “no BS policy,” where “if there’s ever anything that’s troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs.”

“Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I’ve ever known,” he gushed. “She’s incredible. Our communication keeps everything together.”