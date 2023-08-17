Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott soaking in the bliss of their engagement.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple “are ecstatic and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together,” adding, “They’ve been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels.”

The insider noted that Deschanel, 43, and Scott’s family and friends are “thrilled” about their engagement and “think they make a perfect couple.” The actress’ two kids — Elsie Otter, 8, and Charlie Wolf, 6 — have “grown really close to Jonathan and he’s a very important part of their blended family,” the source added. (Deschanel shares her children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

“Before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths,” the insider told Us. “But as far as wedding planning, they haven’t begun that phase yet. They’re still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes.”

Deschanel revealed on Monday, August 14, that Scott, 45, popped the question after four years of dating via Instagram. “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰,” she captioned a selfie with her fiancé, showcasing her pink manicure and large studded engagement ring.

Several celebrities shared well-wishes for the couple in the comments, including several of Deschanel’s former New Girl costars. “CONGRATS!!!!,” wrote Jake Johnson, who portrayed her character Jessica Day’s onscreen love interest, Nick Miller, on the Fox sitcom.

Hannah Simone, meanwhile, commented, “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful 🇨🇦 ❤️,” while Max Greenfield posted three red heart emojis.

The official Instagram account for Jonathan and his twin brother Drew Scott’s HGTV series Property Brothers also commented on the post, writing, “Welcome to the family, @zooeydeschanel!!”

The pair met in 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings. Us confirmed the couple’s relationship later that year after Deschanel split from Pechenik, 51, following four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June 2020.

The duo went Instagram official in October 2019, posting a pic from a double date night with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” Deschanel joked in the post’s caption.

Over the years, Deschanel and Jonathan have continued to share their love for each other with fans via social media. Days before announcing their engagement, Deschanel gushed about her partner with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat,” the Physical actress captioned a pic of herself hugging Jonathan on August 4. “I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!”

Jonathan returned her words of endearment in the comments, writing, “You make me immensely happy. Every second of every day. I love the heck out of you 🥰😘.”