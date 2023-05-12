A blended brood! Jonathan Scott opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel — and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“The kids’ dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well,” Scott, 45, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, May 12, of Pechenik, 50, who shares kids Elise, 7, and Charlie, 6, with the New Girl alum, 43. “I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

The Property Brothers star explained that he and Deschanel have a “no BS policy” to keep their modern family strong. “If there’s ever anything that’s troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs,” he said. “Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I’ve ever known. She’s incredible. Our communication keeps everything together.”

Scott and Deschanel met in 2019, less than one year after the 500 Days of Summer star’s split from Pechenik. The Elf actress was married to the producer for four years before calling it quits.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and coparents rather than life partners,” the exes told Us Weekly in a September 2019 statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children.”

Months later, Scott and Deschanel then sparked a romance after an episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, the couple decide to take the next step in their blossoming relationship by quarantining together.

In April 2020, the Canada native detailed his favorite things about sharing a home with the Trolls actress.

“She’s an amazing cook,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “She is literally the best person to be isolated with because she’s an incredible cook.” Scott further praised the She & Him singer’s talents, g pushing that she “can entertain you” musically and is “all around” fun.

Three years later, the twosome are still going strong — and have even worked together in a professional setting. Deschanel renovated her childhood best friend’s home for an episode of Celebrity IOU — which stars the Atomic Train alum and his twin brother, Drew Scott. Her new show, What Am I Eating?, will premiere right after the newest season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

“Everything she does she just knocks it out of the park,” Jonathan told ET on Friday of the Almost Famous star. “We were laughing because she did Celebrity IOU and she on the record says she hated the demolition. It was loud and noisy and dirty, and she did it because she loved her recipient [best friend].”

He continued, “It’s the same when she’s on stage singing with She & Him, when she’s doing a film or a TV show. Everything she does she pours her heart into it — but mostly being a mom. She’s just the most incredible mom anybody could ever ask for.”