Wedded — and professional — bliss! Jordana Brewster is living her best life after turning 40 — and she always knew that would be the case.

“I’m an old soul. I felt like, when I’m in my 40s, I’m totally going to fly,” the Fast X actress, 43, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It makes sense that I met the love of my life at 40. It’s just a really fun time, and I’m enjoying it all.”

The Lethal Weapon alum tied the knot with Mason Morfit in September 2022 after getting engaged one year prior. The former soap star and the ValueAct Capital CEO, 44, met in 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Brewster tells Us that she knew Morfit was The One when she brought him to her book club. “He had read a book I had referenced called Virginia Woolf’s Orlando,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Wow! If you’re going to put that time into this, you’re a keeper.'”

The F9 star says that married life has been “game-changing” for the couple. “We complement each other in that we’re both nerds, very emotional and yet we love organization,” she explains. “We gravitate toward the same things. We’ve taught each other a lot.”

Before her romance with Morfit, Brewster was married to Andrew Form, whom she wed in 2007. The former couple — who share sons Julian, 9, and Rowan, 6 — split in 2020. Morfit, for his part, has four children from a previous relationship.

“You never know what the day will bring, and you have to roll with it,” the American Crime Story alum says of parenthood. “With my second kid, I felt so much more relaxed. Now I don’t want to try to find the best way — I just want to enjoy it.”

Brewster’s personal life isn’t the only thing bringing her joy these days — the Dallas alum’s career is in high gear as well. She reprised her role as Mia Toretto in May’s Fast X and is set to appear in an upcoming Netflix comedy series titled Neon.

The Panama native has been acting since she was a teenager, but she feels like the best is yet to come. “The actresses I most admire are in their 40s and 50s,” she tells Us. “The roles are more complex. For a while, I was sidelined to the girlfriend or the good-girl parts. I’m having more fun now than I did in my 20s.”

For more on Brewster’s new chapter, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.