Jordyn Woods is not rehashing her drama with Tristan Thompson or taking shots at Khloé Kardashian — even if fans think otherwise.

Woods, 26, was photographed on Tuesday, November 21, wearing a varsity jacket from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line with the quote, “I don’t need your situation,” embroidered on the front.

Because the quote is from Woods’ now-infamous 2019 Red Table Talk interview where she addressed her scandal with Thompson, 32, social media users were quick to speculate that the outfit was a message. Woods later took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all.”

Woods was famously best friends with Kylie Jenner, but her ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family were severed in February 2019 after news broke that she had kissed Thompson, who was dating Kardashian at the time. The kiss caused Thompson and Kardashian, 39, who had welcomed daughter True nearly one year prior, to split. (Thompson previously cheated on a pregnant Kardashian in 2018, but they stayed together.)

Woods clarified the situation during her Red Table Talk interview, noting that she was never giving Thompson “a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him” despite reports to the contrary. She did admit to kissing him with “no passion” and “no tongue.”

While Woods denied throwing any shade with Tuesday’s social media post, the timing of her outfit still caused some internet uproar. Woods and Thompson’s scandal was referenced on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 16.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

The conversation marked the first time Thompson and Jenner had spoken one-on-one since the kiss. Jenner, 26, accepted his apology and noted that she and Woods are in a good place. (In the episode, Kardashian also said she and Woods are fine after the scandal.)

“You do some dumbass s—t. Like, why, Tristan, why?” Jenner also said. “I think you have such a good heart and good energy, and to know you is to love you, so it is confusing because some of the s—t that you do is f—king crazy.”

Aside from his first two cheating scandals, Thompson found himself in hot water with the Kardashian-Jenner family in late 2021 after news broke that he was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support after she claimed she was pregnant with his baby. Us broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols gave birth to son Theo, and Thompson confirmed one month later that he is Theo’s father. He and Kardashian were expecting their second child together via surrogate at the same time. Their son, Tatum, was born in summer 2022. (Thompson also shares son Prince, AGE, with ex Jordan Craig.)