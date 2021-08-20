Throwing shade? Jordyn Woods seemingly addressed her falling-out with Khloé Kardashian after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson as she discussed cancel culture.

While showing off her home during the Wednesday, August 18, episode, of MTV Cribs, Woods, 23, opened a package containing shirts. The tees had the phrases, “Oh, s—t I’ve been canceled,” and “Please don’t cancel me,” written on them.

The Los Angeles native, who made headlines in 2019 after she was seen kissing Thompson, 30, while he was dating Kardashian, 37, then shared her thoughts on who can cancel someone.

“They tried it already, I’ve already been in that position,” Woods said after seeing the shirts, causing some fans to think she was speaking about her drama with the Good American cofounder and the NBA player.

She continued, “I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn’t going to cancel you.” The former Life of Kylie star’s mom, Elizabeth, then chimed in, “And that’s the truth.”

Woods made waves in February 2019 when she was seen cozying up to the Sacramento Kings player at a party. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” a source told Us Weekly following the hookup. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star subsequently broke up with Thompson, who had previously cheated on her in April 2018 when she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Us exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that the pair rekindled their romance. The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Canada native called it quits again in June but remain close while coparenting their 3-year-old.

One month after news of the scandal broke in 2019, Woods spoke out about the incident, confirming on Red Table Talk that she did kiss Thompson. She said that there was “no passion” and “no tongue” and claimed she apologized to Kardashian “over the phone, over text.”

Woods experienced a massive falling-out with the entire Kardashian family, including her longtime BFF Kylie Jenner, following the scandal.

“Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision-making,” an insider told Us in July 2019. “It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

Four months later, Woods exclusively told Us she didn’t have a “core group of friends” after the drama. “I have my family. All of my friends are my family,” she said in November 2019. “A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”

During the KUWTK two-part finale in June, the Revenge Body host reflected on the scandal, telling host Andy Cohen that she never received a personal apology, in person or via a letter, as Woods promised.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” Kardashian said, noting that she forgave both Woods and Thompson for their kiss. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan]. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”