Josh Brolin opened up about his decision to visit his parents amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during which social distancing practices have been encouraged.

The Sicario star, 52, drew criticism from fans after posting a snap from his visit with his father, James Brolin, and stepmother, Barbra Streisand. He deleted the photo and posted a video with the caption, “Thanks for the reset. #respectsocialdistancing.” In the Instagram clip, he addressed his actions and issued an apology.

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility,” Josh explained on Saturday, April 18. “I think it was irresponsible.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor continued, “You know, it’s hard to be honest sometimes. It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up’ and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth and it’s humbling as hell, man, because I know there’s some people out there that [have] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it.”

Josh said that he’s “been very responsible” leading up to this point but he apologizes for his decision nonetheless, adding, “I do feel responsible to my fellow man, period. So, my apologies. I’m not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this. Even if we go overboard and are too protective, at least we’re doing it for a reason.”

Originating in China’s Wuhan, Hubei province, in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has made its rounds worldwide. In the United States alone, the disease has reached more than 700,000 cases and surpassed 41,000 deaths.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first high-profile names to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12. In the days that followed, Idris Elba announced his own diagnosis and shared that the 63-year-old Forest Gump actor inspired him to speak out about his condition.

“I’m really proud of Tom Hanks, who is also someone in the public eye who came out and said they have it and has been public about it,” the Cats actor, 47, said in a live Twitter video on March 17. “I was really motivated by Tom’s move there.”

Pink, Sara Bareilles, Chris Cuomo and George Stephanopoulos have also publicized their own battles with the virus.

