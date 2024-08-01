Christina Hall’s estranged husband, Joshua Hall, posted a cryptic message on social media as their highly publicized divorce continues to make headlines.

Josh, 43, shared a photo of the word “hope” alongside praying hands and blue heart emojis. His Instagram Story comes two days after Christina, 41, followed her ex-husband Ant Anstead on the social media platform as her and Josh’s divorce is ongoing. (Christina and Anstead were married for less than two years, announcing their split in 2020.)

Christina and Josh got married in 2022, and shocked fans last month when they split. Us Weekly confirmed that both filed for divorce. Christina is not requesting spousal support, but Josh is — which she objects to, as court documents obtained by Us.

“He’s painting a picture that he is a victim, like he hasn’t done anything wrong — and she’s not going to allow that to happen,” a source told Us on July 29. This came just after Christina took to social media and slammed a TMZ article that wrote Josh was “blindsided” by their split.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

She added: “Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

Ahead of their impending divorce, Christina and Josh starred together in HGTV’s Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast. The pair were set to star alongside Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in an upcoming show titled The Flip Off. (Christina was married to Tarek for seven years before their 2016 split. The exes share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.)

A separate source has since confirmed to Us that the show is “moving forward” without Josh. Speaking to Us Weekly prior to the divorce bombshell, Christina, for her part, teased that there will be “bad blood” between herself, Tarek and Heather while filming.

“None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what,” Christina told Us of the show in early July. “Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”