Christina Hall’s trips to the soccer field with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, no longer need a referee.

More than two years after the trio made headlines for a soccer game spat, which was captured by photographers, everyone came together for a drama-free reunion at the field. (Christina’s now-estranged husband, Joshua Hall, was also present at the time.)

“Our soccer sidelines have come a long way,” Christina, 41, playfully wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30, as she posed with Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, after watching her son Brayden, 8, play in a soccer match.

Christina and Tarek — who also share 13-year-old daughter Taylor — split in 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2018. While the pair previously found themselves in public spats, both reality stars have put any past drama behind them.

Related: HGTV Stars' Dating Histories Through the Years Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and parents of two. The real estate […]

Tuesday’s friendly reunion at the soccer field is also another sign that Christina has found herself in a good place with both Tarek and Heather Rae as they begin working on a new show together.

In June, HGTV announced the trio are starring in The Flip Off, which will see Tarek and Heather competing against Christina to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. The winner will receive bragging rights and the opportunity to make big profits on properties.

“There’s not gonna be any bad blood no matter what happens,” Christina exclusively told Us Weekly on July 2 when previewing the new show. “None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what. Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”

Despite his initial involvement, Joshua, 43, will no longer be featured on the new series following his split from Christina. News broke earlier this month that the pair had filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage.

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

Related: Christina Hall and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

According to court documents obtained by Us this month Christina listed the pair’s date of separation as July 7 while Joshua listed July 8. (Christina was first to file for a dissolution of marriage on July 15.)

After news broke of the split, both Tarek and Heather wished Christina the best.

“We support her,” Heather told E! News in a joint interview with Tarek published on July 23. Tarek added, “[Christina] will get through this. Life’s tough, s—t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”