Christina Hall will not let her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Joshua Hall get twisted in the public eye, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He’s painting a picture that he is a victim, like he hasn’t done anything wrong — and she’s not going to allow that to happen,” the insider says on the heels of Christina, 41, resharing a TMZ article via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, that claimed Joshua, 43, was “blindsided” by their split.

After sharing a snippet of the Thursday article that claimed Joshua was “blindsided and heartbroken” and she “stopped speaking to him,” Christina offered more words to her followers.

“I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange. No flowers, no card, no messages like, ‘Hope you have a nice birthday,’” Christina wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina vs. the Victim’ as I love this game.”

Christina has refuted many of Joshua’s claims since they both filed for divorce earlier this month. She accused her ex of diverting over $35,000 of her “separate property money” to his bank account “without [her] authorization” after learning of her plans to divorce him, per court documents obtained by Us on Friday, July 26. She also alleged that Joshua has access to their home security cameras that could keep her and her children “under surveillance.”

Christina included an alleged text message from Joshua to the property manager as part of her new filing that read: “For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time?” and provided his personal bank account to deposit the funds.

Christina said the property manager agreed to the request “believing I had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own account.”

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance and maintenance for these rental properties,” Christina wrote in the docs.

She continued, “The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 07, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day. It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage.”

Christina also doubled down on their separation date, adding, “I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for divorce. That evening I left the residence with my children.”

The HGTV star isn’t just fighting back in court, she has also taken to social media to provide her side of the situation, warning that she’s “not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children,” Christina wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25. “And anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina noted, “Divorces do not happen overnight” and called the “breaking point” of her relationship “personal.”

On Instagram Stories, she also shared the cover of a “page turner” called It’s Not You about “healing from narcissistic people” before responding to an article claiming Joshua “co-owned” the rental properties that he allegedly diverted funds from.

“Pretty sure I bought this before I met you and a 1031 exchange,” Christina wrote. “Handled the bills? Like paid for them with your money? Uh ya noooo. Def not.”

Christina and Joshua wed in April 2022. She was previously married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 4, from 2018 to 2021 and her former Flip or Flip costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. She and El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. Joshua, for his part, was previously married to ex-wife Chelsea Hall from 2016 to 2021.