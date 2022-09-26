Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais

An A-list wing woman. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Julia Roberts offered to help her find the man of her dreams.

“I just met Julia Roberts,” the NYPD Blue alum, 55, told Entertainment Tonight at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 24. “She said, ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this.’ And I said, ‘I can die now,’ like, ‘I don’t even need the boyfriend.'”

The Oscar winner, 54, later confirmed that she wanted to help Beauvais find love. “She needs a boyfriend,” RHOBH superfan Roberts told ET. “I’m gonna be thinking about it all day.”

The reality TV personality split from ex-husband Daniel Saunders in 2000, nine years after they welcomed their son, Oliver. Beauvais married Mike Nilon in 2001 and the couple welcomed twin sons, Jax and Jaid, in 2007. She filed for divorce from the talent agent three years later, amid allegations of infidelity.

“We were sort of, like, the Hollywood couple. I’m an actress, he’s an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we’ve got these two beautiful boys,” Beauvais recalled during an April 2020 episode of RHOBH. “Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop. … I have no idea what happened [during his affair]. I was devastated, so I didn’t care what happened to [the other woman]. My priority was taking care of my children, and now I feel like it’s my time.”

Most recently, the Franklin & Bash alum dated screenwriter Michael Elliot, with a source telling Us Weekly in December 2019 that they had known each other for years. “They’ve been together a few months but they are serious,” the insider said at the time. “Michael went to Garcelle’s for Thanksgiving and her ex Mike Nilon was there too. Her kids like him. He goes over to Garcelle’s for dinner and they put up the Christmas tree together.”

Beauvais gushed about her beau in February 2020, telling Us, “Oh, my God, he’s been so great. The fact that he even agreed to be on the show … we’ll see him a little bit. It’s been really, really cool and really fun.” However, less than one week later, Us confirmed that the Haiti native and Elliot had called it quits.

In May, Beauvais jokingly asked her RHOBH costar Kyle Richards to set her up with someone. “I would love for you to set me up Kyle, you know a lot of people,” she told the California native at NBC Universal’s upfronts, before joking, “Or we can clone Mauricio [Umansky].”

Richards, 53, seemed more than willing to help her friend find love: “I know! Mauricio has got to get on the ball here.”

Beauvais also opened up about what she’s looking for in her perfect partner. “My dating life is a little quiet, but I have a lot going on,” she said at the time. “[But] I am looking for an alpha man with a kind heart.”