Patching things up? Julianne Hough posted a funny video with Brooks Laich‘s dog, Koda, sparking speculation that she and her estranged husband have reunited.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge, 32, shared the clip via Instagram on Saturday, September 26. In the video, Hough was in the passenger seat of a car while the husky laid his head on top of hers.

“Are you comfortable Koda?” she asked. “Yeah? Mom’s got you. Just pushing the hat down. Is that cozy, Koda? OK.”

The dog began licking her face as she laughed. “Thank you,” Hough said before she began to nuzzle him. “Oh, face hug,” she told the dog. “Love you, buddy.”

“The greatest thing ever,” Laich, 37, commented on the post. The pair also posted Instagram Stories featuring Koda that showed the dog chilling out on a porch, further fueling speculation that they are giving their relationship another try.

The posts comes one month after Hough and Laich were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles before they took a stroll through the Palisades Village shopping center.

The former couple — who tied the knot in July 2017 — announced their separation in May.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.”

Hough and the former hockey player have remained on good terms since their split. The duo have exchanged flirty messages on social media, and Laich was even a guest at Hough’s birthday pool party in July.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that the Footloose star is hoping to reconcile with Laich.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” the insider said at the time. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

A second source told Us in August that Hough “knows their relationship will have to change,” if they rekindle their romance. The insider added, “She knows it will never be the same if it does actually happen.”

As for Laich, the Canada native reminisced about his wedding to Hough on a July episode of his “How Men Think” podcast.

“I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding [due to the coronavirus pandemic] and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience,” he said at the time.