The couple that works out together, stays together! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were photographed leaving a hot yoga session together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 3.

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, spent New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. The “Wolves” singer shared photos with her close friends on the beach.

As previously reported, the singers got back together in November after three years apart, shortly after the Disney alum called it quits with The Weeknd after 10 months of dating.

“Selena and Justin are back together,” an insider told Us at the time. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”

While the on-again, off-again couple have yet to confirm their relationship, they were seen hugging each other during a night at a Montage hotel restaurant last month and were spotted exchanging a kiss after the “Love Yourself” singer’s recent hockey game.

Bieber first reached out to his ex beau in the months following her May kidney transplant. “They have both grown up tremendously and think that this is their time to get back to where they were before, but more in love than ever,” an insider exclusively told Us in November.

The source added that because of their tumultuous history, Gomez’s “friends want her to be cautious.”

