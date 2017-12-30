Selena Gomez will be ringing in 2018 in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by a group of close friends.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, was tagged in a picture posted by pal Raquelle Stevens alongside two other friends as they posed on the beach, waving their arms. Gomez looked to be in great spirits while wearing a black one-piece bathing suit and sunglasses, her former blonde locks now back to her natural brunette shade.

While Gomez appears to be having a blast, there’s no word on whether on-again beau Justin Bieber is there helping her celebrate. However, the “Love Yourself” singer, 23, posted a video on his Instagram story on Friday, December 29, that featured a picture that read “His Perfect Love” next to a bunch of markers. In the clip, he shows off his surroundings, which included a large pool and palm trees in the background.

He later shared an Instagram photo of a painting of a white cross in front of two mountains and a blue sky, captioning it, ‘Selling this painting I did called ‘Calvary’ ALL PROCEEDS GO TO WILDFIRES IN CA.” (The “Sorry” singer was fulfilling his pledge to help victims of the California wildfires that occurred this month.)

Gomez is saying goodbye to a bittersweet year. In September, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant over the summer, and that her friend Francia Raisa was the donor.

The following month, Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd split after nearly 10 months of dating, after she and Bieber had been spotted together at her L.A. home.

Us Weekly broke the news in November that the former flames were rekindling their romance — but not everybody in Gomez’s life was thrilled. A source exclusively told Us that the “Fetish” singer chose not to bring Bieber to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family because “she didn’t think her mom, in particular, would approve. [Her mother] still has trust issues.”

