It’s not too late to say, “Sorry.” Justin Bieber took the high road and apologized for joking on April Fools’ Day about his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), being pregnant.

“There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS,” Justin, 25, captioned a screenshot of an article about the prank via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended.”

He continued, “I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly.”

The “No Brainer” singer faced backlash after he posted a photo of a sonogram on his Instagram on Monday, April 1, implying that the model, 22, was expecting a baby. He later shared several images of the Drop the Mic cohost seemingly getting examined by doctors and wrote, “If U thought it was April fools.”

The joke ended when The Biebs uploaded a second sonogram image with a picture of a puppy replacing the fetus. He quipped, “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS.”

While some people, including Hailey, found the prank to be “very funny,” others pointed out that it was insensitive because many people struggle to have children. “This is disrespectful and you should be ashamed to become one of those idiots to post about a fake pregnancy when some women can’t have children,” one Instagram user commented. Another added, “Pregnancy is something that many people struggle with. … This is absolutely in poor taste.”

Although the couple, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are not expecting a baby at the moment, they want to eventually grow their brood. “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

Justin, for his part, opened up about getting his mental health under control in order to become the best husband and father he can be. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote on Instagram in March. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!