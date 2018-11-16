TMI much? Justin Bieber made his lust for wife Hailey Baldwin a matter of public record with a hot-and-heavy Instagram comment.

The sexy social media exchange occurred on Friday, November 16, after Baldwin, 21, posted a photo of herself modeling the Montaigne Shearling Puffer Jacket for clothing designer Nicole Benisti.

“Back again as the face of @nicolebenisti wearing my favorite coat,” Baldwin wrote in the caption, raving about the $2,900 garment.

Within minutes, Bieber, 24, had commented on the upload. “Ur just too much,” he wrote. “U turn me on.”

The “Sorry” singer married Baldwin in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September. Last month, a source told Us that Bieber, who split from pop star Selena Gomez in March, is still “totally infatuated” with the model.

“For Justin, there’s always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don’t just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they’re going through a difficult time like she is,” the insider explained of Gomez’s current mental health treatment. “He sees his romantic life going forward with Hailey, and he has to separate himself from feeling guilty or bad about Selena because it wouldn’t be fair to his current relationship. Hailey is still feeling secure in their relationship because of that.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Baldwin “would do anything” for her husband, adding, “He was her first love.”

Bieber and Baldwin, who dated from 2015 to 2016, rekindled their relationship in June and got engaged the following month. The duo recently got a couples tattoo, with Bieber getting inked on his face.

