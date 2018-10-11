In recovery mode. Selena Gomez is focused on getting better as she receives mental health treatment.

“Selena is currently resting and getting treatment for a series of panic attacks related to ongoing medical issues,” a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She’s definitely improving every day … She could come back soon. She’s not in, like, a 30-, 60-, 90-day program. Her treatment is open-ended.”

TMZ reported on Wednesday, October 10, that the “Back to You” songstress, 26, was hospitalized in Los Angles at the end of September after becoming “despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count” following her 2017 kidney transplant. The 13 Reasons Why producer, who also suffers from Lupus, was re-admitted in early October and had an “emotional breakdown” during her second stay, per TMZ.

“Yes, she had a panic attack and was upset,” the source confirms to Us.

Adds a second insider: “It’s been a couple of tough weeks leading up to this.”

A third source told Us on that Gomez has been under a great deal of pressure lately. “She’s genuinely so nice, thoughtful and sweet, but she feels responsible for a lot of other people and has since a young age. There’s a lot of pressure,” explained the insider. “She’s sensitive; she also doesn’t want to do a big press run and get asked about things that she doesn’t want to talk about.”

The Disney alum has been open about her mental health battle. After entering a voluntary treatment program in January, Gomez spoke about her “issues with depression and anxiety” to Harper’s Bazaar in February, noting that her struggles “are not something I’ll ever overcome.”

She added to the publication: “There won’t be a day where I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life and I’m OK with that, because I know I’m choosing myself over anytime else.”

The “Bad Liar” singer’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, was spotted arriving at a church service in Los Angeles late on Wednesday after news broke that Gomez was undergoing treatment again. The “Sorry” crooner, who has since moved on with Hailey Baldwin, was seen hugging friends earlier in the evening before resting his head on his bodyguard’s shoulder.

