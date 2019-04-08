Take it to the ice! Justin Bieber jokingly challenged Shawn Mendes to a hockey match to determine the holder of the Prince of Pop title.

Mendes, 20, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 7, to share his recent cover of The Observer Magazine, which dubbed him pop music royalty. In the comments section, Bieber, 25, wrote, “Hmm ‘’ Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Some Instagram users did not pick up on the “Friends” singer’s playful tone, with one commenting, “justin has been dead from music for how long? take a seat bud.” In response, Bieber clarified in a second comment, “There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just [as] competitive as he is … so it was just a little playful jargon.”

The “In My Blood” crooner then replied, “@justinbieber LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!”

The Canadians have much more in common than their musicality and native country: Mendes was briefly linked to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) before she secretly married Justin in September 2018.

“I don’t even want to put a title on it,” the Calvin Klein model said about his fling with Hailey, 22, during an interview with Rolling Stone in December. “I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

In March, Mendes made headlines for “liking” an Instagram photo of the Drop the Mic cohost that her husband shared on Instagram. Justin responded by commenting, “Their [sic] friends relax.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!