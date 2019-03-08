No stress! Justin Bieber is totally unfazed by the social media attention surrounding his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The “Friends” singer, 25, showed love for the model, 22, on Wednesday, March 6, by sharing four photos of her on his Instagram page. One of the candid snaps, which showed Baldwin putting on her seatbelt in the driver’s seat of a black SUV, amassed more than 5 million “likes” — including one from her ex Shawn Mendes!

A Baldwin fan account posted a screenshot showing the “In My Blood” singer’s “like,” and the online chatter prompted Bieber to quickly respond. “Their [sic] friends relax,” he commented on the fan’s post.

The Drop the Mic cohost and Mendes, 20, were briefly linked from October 2017 to May 2018. At first, they both insisted that they were just friends — even when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York City. However, the Grammy nominee finally came clean months later.

“I don’t even want to put a title on it,” he told Rolling Stone in December after acknowledging that their relationship was more than platonic. “I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

Weeks after the Met Gala, Bieber and Baldwin, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, rekindled their romance. He proposed in the Bahamas in July, and she unfollowed Mendes on Instagram soon after. The “Love Yourself” crooner and the TV personality went on to secretly wed at a NYC courthouse in September.

“I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them,” the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer later told Rolling Stone. “She’s still one of the f–king coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

Baldwin, for her part, has called marriage “scary,” but said on Kendall Jenner’s Apple Music radio show, Zaza World, in February that Bieber is “the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!