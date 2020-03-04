Justin-Bieber--Kanye-West-Is-the-‘Most-Innovative-Artist’

Fan guy! Justin Bieber revealed Kanye West as the one artist he’s most impressed by currently.

“The most innovative artist performing today, or just being creative, I think is probably Kanye,” Bieber, 26, said in a behind-the-scenes video for Calvin Klein’s “Deal With It” campaign via E! News on Wednesday, March 4. “I think he’s got such a good eye for artistic expression, artistic view.”

The Canadian crooner added: “I just think he’s overall awesome.”

The “Yummy” singer, who is one of the many models seen in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign video for their “My Calvins” line, performed with West’s Sunday Service choir a little over a week ago, singing Marvin Sapp’s song, “Never Would Have Made It.”

Bieber shared a clip of himself on February 23 at the church performing the emotional track for the attendees.

After rising to fame at a young age, the “Intentions” singer has been vocal about being a guiding force for fellow artists, especially superfan Billie Eilish.

“[I’ll] let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” Bieber said in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 on February 15. “Just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

The Grammy-winning artist, 18, has always been a fan of Bieber, finally meeting the “As Long as You Love Me” singer at Coachella in April 2019. It’s Eilish’s great success at such a young age that has made Bieber ready to have her back.

“I just wanna protect her, you know?” Bieber said in the emotional interview. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

After meeting in April, the two collaborated on a remix for her hit “Bad Guy,” which was released in July 2019.

The pair’s first social media encounter took place in March 2019 and Eilish gushed about it to Billboard at the time. “We talked about making some stuff,” she told the outlet. “It was crazy, though.”