Justin Bieber's Mom Is 'So Grateful' For 'Amazing' Daughter-in-Law Hailey

One proud mother-in-law! Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, feels blessed to have Hailey Baldwin as part of her family.

“You are amazing @hailybieber,” Mallette, 43, commented on the model’s Instagram of the singer on Sunday, March 24. “I’m so grateful for you. Xo.”

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, also weighed in, writing, “why does he have to be so cute…”

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 25, and the Drop the Mic host, 22, secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. According to a source, the pair “are not planning on having a bigger wedding celebration in the immediate future.”

Mallette’s sweet comments toward her daughter-in-law came a month after Bieber made headlines for his ongoing personal struggles with depression and anxiety. Us confirmed in February that the Grammy winner is “going to several doctors” to cope with his personal struggles.

“He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything,” an insider told Us. “He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

The first source told Us earlier this month that Bieber is “still not in a great place.”

“They will wait [to have another wedding] until he’s more stabilized,” the first source explained. “He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild. … She’s very supportive.”

The Drew clothing designer, who opened up about his depression during a joint interview with Hailey for Vogue’s March cover story, recently reached out directly to his fans with an emotional Instagram message.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote on March 10. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks … I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

