



This tramp got a happy ending! A dog named Monty stars in the upcoming Disney+ film Lady and the Tramp after he was discovered in an Arizona no-kill shelter, as Justin Theroux revealed on Instagram.

“MEET MONTY!!!!” Theroux, 48, wrote on Sunday, August 25, captioning a photo of himself bonding with the pup whose voice he provides in the film. “Sometimes things work out perfectly. … Monty was rescued from @halorescue … an amazing NO KILL shelter in Phoenix AZ … he was found by @disney who was looking for shelter animals to cast in LADY AND THE TRAMP!”

Theroux added that there are “tons” of rescue dogs in the film, including Kuma, his own pooch, who “finally stopped having to worry about anything” in June 2018 and made Theroux’s life “at LEAST a billion times better,” the actor previously shared on Instagram.

“[Kuma] was given a really huge starring role (okay, it was teensy but don’t tell her),” the actor quipped in his Instagram update on Sunday, posting a photo of Kuma in the back of a cart labeled “dog pound.”

“A huge thank you to @disney for giving not just Monty, but so many dogs a big break, not just in the movie, but a life outside of the shelter!” the Leftovers alum wrote. “And a huge thank you @ladyandthetramp for letting me be Monty’s voice, so he can show the world how amazing shelter animals really are.”

He also tagged Tessa Thompson in the post, as the Men in Black International Actress will voice Lady in the film. Also lending their voices to the remake are Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliot, Benedict Wong and Ashley Johnson. Included in the live-action cast are Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong.

Lady and the Tramp will start streaming on Disney+ on November 12.

