Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were on different coasts in the days leading up to their split announcement. While the former Friends star was celebrating her birthday in California, the Leftovers alum was in New York City, where he didn’t seem like himself, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He seemed tense,” the insider says, noting that Theroux, 46, didn’t even stop by his friend Carlos Quirarte’s restaurant The Smile as he usually does while in town.

Aniston turned 49 on Sunday, February 11, and spent the day having lunch in Malibu with her former Friends costar Courteney Cox, as well as pals including Andrea Bendewald and Leigh Kilton-Smith. Over in the Big Apple, Theroux “went boxing in the West Village at Gotham Gym,” the source tells Us.

The next day, the Mulholland Drive actor had a press junket with his Mute costar Paul Rudd at Crosby Hotel in the SoHo neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Then on Wednesday, February 14, Theroux walked his dog, spent some time with his brother, Sebastian, and packed luggage into an SUV.

“[Justin] moved quickly and looked like he was loading belongings alongside a bunch of luggage,” the insider says. “Much more than a trip.”

Just over 24 hours later, Theroux and Aniston announced in a joint statement that they had come to a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to separate after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they told Us on Thursday, February 15, adding that they are “determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

