Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were totally in sync on their latest romantic getaway.

The couple were spotted holding hands on the streets of Rome, Italy, on Monday, October 2, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. As they explored the catacombs and visited various boutiques, Timberlake rocked a blue and white striped shirt and jeans. He attempted to keep a low profile on the outing with a white baseball cap and shades.

Biel, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic in her ensemble, donning a white button-up and matching tank top with black slacks. She accessorized the look with a white purse, black sunnies and a pair of layered gold necklaces.

This is the second time Biel and Timberlake have been spotted out and about on their Roman holiday — on what is likely an anniversary celebration. Earlier this weekend, they were seen visiting the Trevi Fountain where Timberlake followed tradition by tossing a coin into the ornamental feature and making a wish.

Italy is a special place for the twosome, as it’s where they first tied the knot in October 2012. 10 years later, they renewed their vows in a second wedding ceremony at the same site as their first nuptials. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Biel gushed via Instagram at the time.

Later that year, Biel opened up about how she and Timberlake navigate their “ups and downs” during an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she quipped. “I just feel really proud of it. … I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The twosome — who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2 — couldn’t be happier in their romance, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t hit bumps along the way. In April 2015, Timberlake made headlines when he was spotted drunkenly holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. The singer publicly apologized to his “amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation” one month later.

As the controversy blew over, the duo got back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in April 2020 that quarantine “ultimately brought them closer’ together. They secretly welcomed Phineas just months later.

Now, it’s all about focusing on their future together as a family of four — which includes handling the kids as they grow closer to teenagehood.

“I am devastatingly nervous about it,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight in June about her two little ones getting older. “God, I mean, it’s terrifying.”

Biel, who rose to fame as a teen star on 7th Heaven, noted that being a child at any age is not easy. “What’s going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time,” she said, adding that while Timberlake and her children all “make my life totally insane” they also make it “so much fun” and “so full of love.”