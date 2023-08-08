Jessica Biel is just like Us — except when she’s interrupted during an at-home workout by husband Justin Timberlake.

Biel, 41, gave fans an inside look at her recent “killer Pilates abs series” routine via Instagram on Sunday, August 6, featuring special guest Timberlake, 42.

“Guess who it is?” Biel teased in the clip as Timberlake’s sneakers came into frame. The Candy star then joked she has “abs of steel” after Timberlake gave her a tap to her stomach with his toe while Biel continued to do crunches.

Biel took a brief break from the intensive exercise to tell the camera, “That was my man.” The Cruel Summer actress had a big grin on her face after Timberlake left the room.

“Have fun y’all,” she quipped, imploring her followers to try the workout. Throughout the video, Biel used a med ball and moved nonstop as Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” played in the background.

Biel’s fitness upload is just another way she’s included fans in her and Timberlake’s home life as of late. Earlier this summer, Biel honored her husband on Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” she captioned a series of snaps of Timberlake and their two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, in June. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

The “SexyBack” singer replied in the comments: “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍.”

The celebratory post included a photo of Biel and Timberlake’s boys as they watched a TV show together. A second picture showed Timberlake throwing Silas up in the air during a trip to the beach, while a third featured the musician carrying Phineas in the snow.

Earlier that month, Biel shared her fears for her growing boys, telling Entertainment Tonight she’s “devastatingly nervous” about them becoming teens.

“It’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time,” Biel said in June. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m gonna help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.’”

While Biel has reservations about her sons’ futures, she and Timberlake have already proven they can weather any storm following a bump in their relationship in November 2019. At the time, Timberlake raised eyebrows when he was spotted drunkenly holding Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright‘s hand in New Orleans.

Timberlake publicly apologized in December 2019 to his “amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation” via a lengthy social media post.

As the controversy blew over, the couple decided to move out of Los Angeles and settle down in Tennessee.

“They both prefer the country life. It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021, noting that Biel and Timberlake also own a place in Montana. “It’s been really good for them. In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they’ve ever been.”

Biel, for her part, commented on her relationship status in April 2022 after 10 years of marriage.

“I just feel really proud of it,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”