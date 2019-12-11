



Celebs were out and about this week, from Kacey Musgraves enjoying hot chocolate while celebrating the Chanel N°5 in the Snow fragrance in NYC, to Post Malone snacking on bites with friends at 40 Love in West Hollywood, to Olivia Culpo cohosting the 2019 Miss Universe pageant in a gorgeous gown. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kacey Musgraves sipped on hot chocolate while celebrating the Chanel N°5 in the Snow fragrance at The Standard, High Line in NYC.

— Perrey Reeves attended the Shop for Success VIP grand opening pop-up benefiting Dress for Success in L.A.

— Kristen Stewart and Rachel Morrison attended a private screening of Amazon Studios Seberg at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. presented by Audi.

— Jeff Goldblum visited the Tiffany Men’s pop-up shop in NYC after hours and turned the store into his own personal playground.

— Helena Christensen starred in Reformation’s New Years Eve collection campaign featuring six styles including dresses, a skirt, a bodysuit, and a puff sleeve top all made sustainably.

— Post Malone enjoyed chicken wings, wagyu hot dogs and French fries with friends while hanging out at 40 Love in West Hollywood.

— Whitney Port gave back at Facebook’s Holiday Pop-up, which focuses on bringing people together through the act of giving, at The Grove in L.A.

— Timbaland attended the UNKNWN Wynwood grand opening party sponsored by Tequila Avión during Art Week Miami 2019.

— Brandi Glanville attended Glow Recipe’s banana soufflé moisture cream launch party at The Standard Downtown L.A.

— DJ Khaled and Nicole Tucker enjoyed a birthday celebration presented by We The Best Foundation and Haute Living Magazine at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

— Alexa Ray Joel joining her dad Billy Joel to sing ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert.

— JaVale McGee hosted the 2nd annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Party to celebrate JUGLIFE where guests like LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and Blake Anderson enjoyed music by a live band, ugly sweater customization provided by Levi’s, bites by Beyond Meat and Tocaya and a surprise live performance from Swae Lee at Levi’s Haus in West Hollywood.

— Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson celebrated the premiere of their newDisney+ flick Togo at R17, the Roof of Pier 17, in NYC.

— Tommy Dorfman celebrated the launch of GITANO at Casa Faena in Miami, the third installation of the popular restaurant and lounge from Tulum. The evening was hosted by the Misshapes and featured a climate specific, suspended jungle installation by the Manscapers to pay homage to the 1,000 elderflowers used to craft every bottle of St-Germain Elderflower.

— Olivia Culpo cohosted the 2019 Miss Universe pageant while wearing a ruffled creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

— Yvonne Orji sipped Justin Wine while celebrating her birthday with friends at producer Jennifer Klein’s annual holiday party in Brentwood. Bradley Whitford nibbled on Sprinkles layer cake while Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert admired an Anthropologie gifting room. Celebrity guests also snagged Essentia water and burgers from Shake Shack on their way out.

— Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat launched a three-piece capsule collection with watch brand Larsson & Jennings filled with wearable, and vintage inspired watches with a modern twist in shapes and metal combinations that are unique to her style.

— Gabriel Balestra and Karen Duffy kicked off the holiday season at the Skin & Co. Roma event in collaboration with Sabatino Truffles in NYC.

— Emily Ratajkowski and Inamorata Woman celebrated the brand’s new gold-plated 14k earrings featuring the figurative shape of a woman in NYC where guests made floral arrangements with BRRCH Floral and sipped on beverages by BABE.

— Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons and The 1975 closed out night two of the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

— Gucci Mane and Two Chainz attended the 1OAK pop up at Rockwell during Art Basel Miami Beach.

— Nick Kroll and girlfriend Lily Kwong danced together at Arlo Beach Club hosted by Up&Down Cabana Beach Club in Miami.

— New York Times bestselling author Dibs Baer released the empowering true story, Lady Tigers in the Concrete Jungle: How Softball and Sisterhood Saved Lives in the South Bronx, selling out a Pages bookstore book signing in Manhattan Beach.