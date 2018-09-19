Celebs were out and about this week, from Kaia Gerber celebrating the launch of Kaia x Karl Lagerfeld for Revolve to Stephen Colbert celebrating during Emmys weekend to Emily Ratajkowski partying in Chicago. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kaia Gerber arrived on a double-decker sightseeing bus to the launch of Kaia x Karl Lagerfeld for Revolve at Karl’s store in NYC.

— Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, celebrated a friend’s birthday at LAVO in NYC.

— Kelsey Wells showed off her VITA LA leggings on Instagram while working out.

— Playboi Carti hung out with Iggy Azalea at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Katie Holmes attended the alice + olivia SS19 Presentation Powered by Booking.com in NYC.

— Frankie Delgado watched Marshmello perform at XS in Las Vegas.

— Scarlett Johansson attended the grand opening of Simone in the Arts District hosted by Director Joe Russo and James Beard Winning Chef Jessica Largey.

— Veep star Sam Richardson enjoyed a Heineken Light at BAFTA TV Tea Party.

— Celebrity stylist and TV personality Ali Levine showed off a trim post-baby body at the Celebrity Page TV Emmy party at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills.

— Anna Kendrick celebrated Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed 2018 with Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC.

— Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators wowed the crowd at the legendary Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood.

— Emily Ratajkowski blew a kiss while attending the grand opening of FOUND Hotel Chicago designed by John Sofio, presented by The h.wood Group and Hawkins Way Capital, at FOUND Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 15th in Chicago.

— Sterling K. Brown attended “Celebrating the Culture” powered by Samsung Galaxy at Avenue Los Angeles.

— Teyana Taylor attended NYLON’s 2018 Rebel Fashion Party at Rose Bar at The Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

— Stephen Colbert celebrated the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the CBS Late Show Pre-Emmy Party at Hotel Figueroa in L.A. hosted by SVEDKA Vodka.

— Jamie Chung wore Nicole Miller and front row at the Nicole Miller Spring 2019 Runway Show.

— Kameron Westcott attended KP Groom’s opening party in Dallas Texas, where in addition to grooming, they sell SparkleDog. At the event, guests enjoyed a curation of art from HG Contemporary and sipped on cocktails from Tequila Ciudad and Illegal Mezcal.

— Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attended the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, Twentieth Century Fox Television, and National Geographic 2018 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration at Vibiana.

— Meghan Linsey released a gut wrenching cover of Sara Bareilles’ Broadway hit “She Used To Be Mine” from Waitress the Musical leaving us wondering if the NBC Voice alum could be Broadway bound.

— Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attended the Miu Miu Type x Maxfield Gallery launch event in West Hollywood.

— Dance Mom’s Nia Sioux celebrated the release of new music video FLXXN at at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood.

— Alessandra Ambrosio took a break from fashion week and stopped by Mom’s Night Out at the brand new Sleep Number store in Manhattan and tested out the new 360 beds while enjoying pampering with other moms.

— Brian Tyree Henry wore a Cole Haan Washington Grand Laser Wingtip Oxford in Black–Bristol Blue in L.A.

— Lauren Bushnell attended SIMPLY’s StyleWeekOC activation at Fashion Island which featured her Dear Rose wine brand in Newport Beach.

— Jenn Streicher created Mandy Moore’s monochromatic glam Emmy’s look using the copper, burnt oranges, golden browns and copper shades of the new Proenza Schouler for Lancôme Chroma Eyeshadow Palette in 01 Warm Chroma on Mandy’s eyes, lips and cheeks.

— Martha Hunt lead an Xtend Barre Workout to launch the Victoria’s Secret Sport Collection.

— Sarah Silverman attended the WanderLuxxe Celebrates Diversity in Television Honoring 2018 Emmy Nominees Lunch with Variety and sponsored by Heineken at Craig’s in L.A.

— After presenting at the Emmys, Bobby Berk stopped by the Lyft Lounge for a quick break before heading to the after party.

— Carve Designs debuted their new swim collection at Surfrider Hotel in Malibu.

— Kendra Wilkinson and best friend Jessica Hall got Botox from “Doc Zara” at CRMC in Beverly Hills.

— Ronnie Magro hung out at APEX SOCIAL CLUB at PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

— Designer to the stars Todd Synder celebrated the launch of the 1960’s TIMEX Marlin this week. The contemporary reissue collection of the sleek mid-century original which features exclusive new color palettes and for the first time ever, a design specifically made for women.

