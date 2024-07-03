Kaitlyn Bristowe hit back at fans suggesting she’s taking a page out of Kat Stickler’s book.

The trouble started when Bristowe, 39, shared a photo of her niece’s braided hair via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 3. “I still got it,” she wrote. Earlier in the day, Stickler shared an image of the braid she gave her daughter, Mary-Katherine (MK). “I think it’s my best one yet if I do say so myself,” Stickler wrote via her Instagram Story.

Bristowe had no time for fan conspiracy theories surrounding the suspiciously timed posts.

“Oh Christ guys. I braided my niece’s hair and posted about it not having a f–king clue someone else did,” Bristowe wrote via her Instagram Story. “Y’all are freaking me out to post anything cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore without someone thinking something. I do not follow these people, I do not see their content, I do not care.”

She continued, “Sorry to break it to you but I do not care to be copying anyone. Please calm down.”

Bristowe, who has since deleted the post in question, concluded the message for her fans. “Please stop pitting me against other incredible women. None of us deserve that,” she wrote.

Bristowe and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick called off their engagement in August 2023. He began dating Stickler shortly after. Tartick, 35, and Stickler went public with their romance last month.

“Heart is full 🫶,” Stickler wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of Tartick hugging her from behind. In another image, he planted a kiss on her cheek as she laughed.

Following their Instagram debut, a fan posted a message supporting Bristowe in a Facebook group for her “Off the Vine” podcast. The comments section was quickly flooded by users speculating how Bristowe must feel about Tartick’s update in his love life.

“Y’all are making some wild assumptions in here,” Bristowe wrote in June. “Thank you for the kind sentiment. It meant a lot to me.”

After another Facebook user commented, “We need to let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship. She has very clearly moved on. And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part,” Bristowe replied, “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt.”

Bristowe, for her part, has been linked to Tayshia Adams’ ex-fiancé Zac Clark since January. (Adams, 33, and Bristowe were previously cohosts of seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette.)

While not naming her mystery man, Bristowe spilled on her current relationship during a Tuesday, July 2, appearance on the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. Bristowe noted that she’s continuing to date other people, while her new beau’s not seeing anyone else.

Bristowe gushed that the unnamed flame is “all heart” and “a very good human,” but confessed that she wonders if the relationship “is going to turn.”

“I’m honestly not sabotaging this. I’ve never been more clear or level-headed or mature or myself,” she said. “It’s just been a really healthy, honest, communicative … It’s nice.”