Here’s hoping Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s parents don’t listen to her podcast! The Bachelor Nation couple spoke candidly about their steamy hookup confession on the Friday, April 12, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“When I read it as the article, I was like, ‘Oh damn, that’s a lot, I don’t want my family reading that,’” Kaitlyn, 33, admitted on Friday. “But in the moment it’s so funny because it’s a confession and the whole room is laughing.”

While Jason, 30, added that the “context” of the confession is important, he also admitted that the remark was “inappropriate.”

“That being said, maybe reel it in, Kaitlyn,” the former Bachelorette lead responded through laughs. “I just always feel like I can go there because the Vinos have my sense of humor, so I feel like I can go there, but when I see it in an article or something, I’m like, ‘OK, I get it, it’s a lot.’”

Kaitlyn and Jason made headlines on Thursday, April 11, after they detailed their “hot and heavy” first hookup on a live episode of her podcast.

“In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yeah, it was good. I mean, dry humping will get you if it’s been a while,” Kaitlyn told her listeners after revealing that she was on her period. “Then he looks at me after and goes, ‘Aw, you’ve got a booger.’ And then he picked my nose, and I was like, ‘We’re it. This is happening.’”

During Friday’s episode, Jason revealed the twosome had a “very frank conversation” about the comments going viral.

“It’s funny because we’re so different and part of my whole podcast is my inappropriate sense of humor,” Kaitlyn explained. “So we’re going to work out the kinks and we’re going to find a happy, little medium. … I can’t reel it in! I can’t! It’s my thing.”

“You don’t reel it in, do you, do whatever you gotta do,” Jason replied. “Just tighten it up a little bit.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in January after weeks of fan speculation. On Friday, they revealed that they have already said “I love you.”

“You were looking at me and I was like, ‘What?’ and then you said, ‘I want to say something, I was going to say it in a different way or a different time, but we don’t hold back and I don’t want to hold back what I feel with you and I just love you,’” Kaitlyn told her “Off the Vine” listeners through squeals. “When you get down on one knee, then you can do it properly, but when you need to tell me you love me, you can just shout it from the rooftop.”

While Jason competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn got engaged to Shawn Booth during season 11. The twosome called it quits after three years together in November 2018.

