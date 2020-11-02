Going viral! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are definitely fans of Jennifer Aniston, something they’ve proven year after year.

For Halloween 2020, the Bachelor Nation couple went as Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, dressing as the exes did for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual live table read earlier this year.

“Hi, Aniston,” Tartick, 32, said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, October 31. The Bachelorette alum donned painted-on gray facial hair and a blonde wig.

“Hi, Pitt,” the former Bachelorette, also 32, responded, wearing glasses similar to Aniston’s from the reunion. Tartick then asked, “How you doin’?” and Bristowe, just like the Friends alum, responded, “I’m good honey, how are you doing?”

This isn’t the first time that the Dancing With the Stars competitor dressed as the Morning Show actress. For Halloween 2019, Tartick and Bristowe dressed up as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Aniston) from the season 5 finale of Friends, titled “The One in Vegas.”

“#TheOneWhereWeStayedHome,” Bristowe captioned her Instagram video at the time, showing the pair acting out a scene from the show in which they get married while drunk in Las Vegas.

The Canada native also proved just how big of a Friends fan she was when Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019. After posting a photo of her reuniting with the Friends cast, the Dew Edit designer commented, “ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER?!” Shortly after, the Cake actress responded, “well we’re on a break.”

When Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann wrote, “Holy s–t @kaitlynbristowe did you lose your mind,” she quickly noted she was “trying to play it cool,” but admittedly was “unwell.” The Bachelor alum also shared the moment to her Instagram account, captioning the photo, “The one where I s–t my pants.”

Bristowe and Tartick began dating in January 2019 after meeting while recording a podcast. She was previously been engaged to Shawn Booth, who proposed at the end of her season of The Bachelorette in 2011. Tartick, for his part, appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.