



Totally nailed it! Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, wowed in a perfectly executed Friends-inspired couple’s costume for Halloween this year.

Bristowe, 34, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, of herself along with Tartick, 30, dressed up like Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) from the beloved sitcom. The Bachelor Nation members recreated a scene from the second half of the show’s fifth season finale, titled “The One In Vegas,” where an intoxicated Ross and Rachel exit a chapel after getting married.

The characters also drew on each other’s faces, which the Bachelorette alums made sure to incorporate in their respective costumes.

“Hello, Vegas? We would like more alcohol,” Bristowe captioned the post, referencing a line Aniston’s Rachel said earlier in the episode. The Canadian native’s post included a side-by-side comparison of how Bristowe and Tartick measured up to the original version.

Though Bristowe and Tartick appeared to pull off their costumes with ease, the “Off the Vine” podcast host revealed ahead of the big day that she was unsure of what to dress up as.

“Last min Larry over here,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 30. “But what should I be for Halloween this year? I have one costume planned with Ramen and Jason but I need another one!”

Weeks before the pair debuted their epic Halloween costume, Bristowe attracted attention from Aniston, 50, when the Emmy-winning actress first joined Instagram on October 15. The Murder Mystery actress posted a group shot of the entire Friends cast — Schwimmer, 52, Courteney Cox, 54, Lisa Kudrow, 56, Matt LeBlanc, 52, and Matthew Perry, 50 — to Instagram, and the Dew Edit designer commented: “ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER?!”

In response, Aniston wrote that they were “on a break.” The moment was soon captured in a post by Comments by Celebs, which fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann commented on, writing: “Holy s–t @kaitlynbristowe did you lose your mind!?!”

Bristowe noted that she was “trying to play it cool,” but was “unwell.” She then shared a screengrab of the moment to her Instagram page, captioning the post: “The one where I s–t my pants.”