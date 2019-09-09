Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to Speculation She’s Engaged to Jason Tartick

No ring on her finger. Kaitlyn Bristowe responded to fans who assumed she was engaged to boyfriend Jason Tartick because she hid her left hand in her pocket.

The speculation came on Sunday, September 8, when the season 11 Bachelorette, 34, posted a photo of her and the banker, 30, at the US Open women’s final in New York City. The picture featured the couple in the stands as they watched Serena Williams compete against Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu.

“Bianca won AND I was in the same building as Meghan Markle. What a date night, what a win. 💓 #USopen #GoCanada,” Bristowe wrote, referencing Duchess Meghan’s surprise attendance at the tennis tournament.

As exciting as the moment was for the Canada native, many fans couldn’t help but notice how her left hand was buried in the pocket of her dress. Some assumed it was because she was covering an engagement ring.

“You are hiding your left hand in your pocket…ENGAGED,” one commenter wrote.

However, Bristowe was quick to shut down the speculation that her boyfriend of less than a year had proposed.

“Look. If there’s pockets in a dress, you will find my hand in there for a photo. #NotEngaged,” she responded.

The former spin class instructor, who vied for Chris Soules’ love on season 19 of The Bachelor, got engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth on her season of The Bachelorette in 2015. The couple called off their engagement in November 2018.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Bristowe and Tartick confirmed their relationship in a Today show interview in January. The banker, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, explained that the two met when he recorded an episode of the former dancer’s podcast, “Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

“We were friends [with] a little banter here and there. And then the friendship turned into a relationship,” Tartick said.

In April, the couple revealed on an episode of “Off the Vine” that they already said, “I love you” to each other.

“We hadn’t been hanging out very long … but it was long enough to know how we felt,” Bristowe shared.

Tartick then explained that the pair’s experience in the Bachelor franchise may have expedited their feelings for each other.

“I think for most people’s time scale, maybe it’s pretty quick,” he said. “When you do go on The Bachelor, because you go through this period of no phone, no TV, no Internet, no music, no anything, it really gives yourself an understanding and time to really just self-reflect. You learn what you’ve really done wrong in relationships and where you could be better.”

