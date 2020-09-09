Kaley Cuoco Defends Herself for Wearing a Mask While Working Out

Bye, haters! Kaley Cuoco donned a mask while exercising during the coronavirus pandemic — and was proud of it.

“Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 7, alongside a video of her energetic workout. Cuoco sported her best athletic gear and kept her blue face mask in place throughout the entire video.

“You’re wearing a mask because why?” one follower asked, while another asserted that “you don’t need a mask” while working out. “Don’t use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going,” a third Instagram user commented.

Despite the frenzy of criticism she received on her post, Cuoco stood her ground. “For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” she explained in the comments section. “I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

While the Flight Attendant star received a wave of negative comments about her choice to keep her mask secured, other fans gave a strong showing of support.

“Mask wearing protects others and yourself. SMH that this still needs to be explained,” one user commented.

Another hit back at claims that it was “dangerous” for your body to exercise with your face covered. “Kaley will likely feel a lot fitter after exercising like this once she can train without wearing a mask,” the fan wrote. “It’s like athletes doing altitude training. She is being a responsible citizen, it’s a shame more people can’t be!!”

As the COVID-19 crisis progressed since the beginning of the year, experts at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) have encouraged people to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the novel virus in their communities. Despite recommendations from professionals, some stars have been skeptical about the effectiveness of the safety precaution.

“I am working my way through these curious times that have me questioning everything,” Kerri Walsh Jennings wrote via Instagram over Labor Day weekend, defending her right to not wear a mask in public. “I went shopping without a mask on & this is why … I read a quote the other day that shook me – – THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO.”

After facing backlash for her controversial take on the public health crisis, the 42-year-old Olympian apologized in a separate Instagram post.

“I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced and polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing,” she wrote. “We should all carry on RESPECTFULLY living our virtues, standing up for our beliefs and doing our best to do no harm in doing so. I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR … I am not advocating for people to stop wearing masks.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.