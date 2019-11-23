A new addition. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss gave fans a peek at her newborn daughter, Blaze Tucker, on Saturday, November 23.

The Xscape singer, 43, posted a sweet snap of the baby girl, who was born via gestational carrier on Friday, November 22, holding her brother Ace’s finger with a tiny hospital bracelet on her wrist. Dad Todd Tucker‘s hand can also be seen in the family photo.

“Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker,” Burruss captioned the pic. “Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.”

The “Who Can I Run To” singer linked to Blaze’s newly created Instagram account, which already has over 20,000 followers, in the photo. The reality TV star and Tucker, 46, are already parents to Ace, 3, Riley, Burruss’ 17-year-old daughter with ex Russell Spencer, and Kaela, Tucker’s daughter from a previous relationship.

The “My Little Secret” crooner told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018 that she and Tucker were pursuing surrogacy to welcome their newest addition. “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process,” the Bravo personality explained at the time. “We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls.”

Burruss revealed that she was “nervous” and “kind of scared” about the process, adding that she didn’t “have anybody who can tell me [about it].” “When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to,” she shared at the time.

Luckily, the Georgia native was able to connect with Andy Cohen, who offered her some much-needed advice on surrogacy after welcoming his son, Benjamin, via surrogate in February.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’” Burruss said on Busy Tonight at the time. “And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better. At the time I didn’t know that he was doing [surrogacy] too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly.’”