TMI! Kanye West dropped a new single on Saturday, August 11, with some rather provocative lyrics. The rapper’s new track, titled ‘XTCY,’ referenced the music mogul’s desire to ‘smash’ wife Kim Kardashian’s four sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“You got sick thoughts? / I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? / I got 4 of them,” West sings.

The Yeezy designer, 41, continues, “Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures.”

The single was made available for download by DJ Clark Kent Saturday on Twitter and Instagram, where he also shared a picture of all five sisters giving the middle finger from Kylie’s 21st birthday party on Thursday, August 9. It comes just two days after West admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that being married and having two daughters, North, 5, and Chicago, 6 months (he and Kim also share son Saint, 2), hasn’t kept him from watching porn.

“I still watch Pornhub,” he admitted, even breaking down his favorite categories. “I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t? … A lot of black-on-white, obviously.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported on Thursday, matriarch Kris Jenner says the artists’ relationship with Kim remains on stable ground. “I think they’re just so solid. They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to,” she told Us. “They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups. There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together.”

The momager also spoke to West’s relationship with her other daughters, saying, “I mean, Kanye’s an artist and he is a musician, so that’s a different whole element to the pie, but I think as far as the business of beauty and fashion … like, for example, Kanye [and] Kendall work with Adidas, and we all have a lot in common, and there’s a lot of coordinating threads throughout everything we do that crosses over. And I think when you have that going on, it’s a natural introduction for and conversation about different things that come up. Business deals, life, family kind of is all connected.”

