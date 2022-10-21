Kanye West Allegedly Screamed About Pete Davidson’s '10-Inch Penis’ Amid Feud

The plot thickens. Kanye West allegedly screamed about Pete Davidson having a “10-inch penis” during an argument with Charlamagne tha God.

During an episode of his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, which was released on Thursday, October 21, Charlamagne, 44, recalled a fight he had with West, 45, last year over Davidson, 28.

“Like you know Pete is my friend,” the radio host said about the November 2021 argument, adding that the rapper allegedly wanted him to “s–t on” his acquaintance.

According to Charlamagne, the Yeezy designer referred to Kim Kardashian when he said he needed to “save the new Marilyn Monroe” from the Saturday Night Live alum. West also allegedly claimed he was concerned Kardashian, 42, would have a “drug addiction” similar to the late actress.

The South Carolina native continued to detail the alleged conversation where West was “screaming on the phone” about Davidson. “‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?” the Grammy winner allegedly yelled. “My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?’”

Charlamagne, for his part, laughed off West’s remarks about the comedian. “The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f–ks with you, and you said that to me,” the Breakfast Club host recalled telling the Illinois native, referring to his past comments about Davidson.

The TV personality’s claims come after West previously raised eyebrows with his public comments about Davidson. The record producer was vocal about his dislike toward the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor after he started dating Kardashian in October 2021.

Ahead of the romance, the reality star filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Kardashian, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the “Stronger” performer, was declared legally single earlier this year.

West, for his part, received major backlash after he released a claymation music video documenting him kidnapping, decapitating and then burning Kardashian’s then-boyfriend. “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended,” the musician wrote via Instagram in March, referring to his “Eazy” music video.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Davidson was concerned about “how obsessive and dark” things have become from West’s side.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” the insider shared, adding that the Meet Cute actor was trying to “downplay the impact” of the music video. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

In August, Us confirmed that Kardashian and Davidson called it quits.

Meanwhile, West has opened up about his feelings toward the Hulu personality. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” he shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”

West added: “I will love her for life, and oddly enough, I will protect her.”