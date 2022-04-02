Kanye West Is 'Committed' to Coparenting With Kim Kardashian

Still working on it. Kanye West is trying to focus on a ‘healthy relationship’ with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy coparenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children,” West’s representative said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The “Power” rapper, 44, and Kardashian, 41, who tied the knot in 2014 share children North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The rep’s statement comes after West and Kardashian were spotted at Saint’s March 27 soccer game. The Grammy winner even took to the field to help their little athlete warm up before sitting down with Saint’s mom and siblings to watch the game. An insider exclusively told Us that it was an “amicable” spring family outing after a dramatic winter.

The exes’ divorce turned ugly when West started publicly attacking Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s first boyfriend since their split, with lyrics and music videos as well as complaining about their custody arrangements and parenting disagreements.

In March, the Yeezy designer shared a photo of a black backpack with three pins on it: an alien, Kardashian and West. “This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the father of four shared via Instagram, referencing North. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost[s]. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied to the post, writing: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Comments from Kardashian have been few and far in between because, as she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month, she tries to take “the high road” amid West’s social media rants.

“I think that’s just who I am,” the makeup mogul explained during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I always saw such a good example in my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian’s] relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, that’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best as hard as it can be sometimes.”

An insider told Us in February that the Skims founder was “deeply hurt” by West’s posts and was concerned that North would come across his uploads.

“[Kim is] doing her best with the joint custody, but there are certain things that are hard to control,” the insider explained earlier this month. “She and Kanye don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things which is very unfortunate, but it’s what she’s dealing with. It’s a daily struggle and she hopes they can soon coparent amicably.”

