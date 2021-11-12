A touching tribute. Kanye West paid homage to his late mom, Donda West, with an adorable throwback photo.

On Thursday, November 11, the rapper, 44, posted a picture of Donda smiling down at him as a baby boy. The former professor wore a brown shirt and gold earrings, while her son was wrapped in a white blanket.

The Grammy winner’s mom died in 2007 at age 58 in Marina del Rey, California. Donda’s heart attack came one day after she underwent liposuction, breast reduction and tummy tuck procedures, performed by Dr. Jan Adams.

In May 2019, the songwriter shared a sweet story about Donda during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to, like, go and buy them toys,” the “Stronger” rapper said at the time of his and Kim Kardashian’s four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I remember, my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored, and I was very into Takashi Murakami at the time on that third album, Graduation. So, she bought it. She said, ‘It kind of, you know, feels like Takashi Murakami,’ and then I was sort of like, ‘I don’t want that! That ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear.’”

The Georgia native added that a few weeks after she passed, he did all that he could “to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.”

Kanye concluded at the time: “She’s here with us and she’s guiding us.”

While he spoke, his then-wife, 41, could be seen smiling and nodding along. Kardashian filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February of the following year.

The estranged couple reunited multiple times six months later as Kanye promoted his 10th album, Donda, named in honor of his mother. The duo even reenacted their 2014 wedding ceremony at an August listening party.

While the record producer said on “Drinks Champs” earlier this month that he wants the KKW Beauty creator back, the makeup mogul has sparked romance speculation with Pete Davidson. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” an insider told Us Weekly of the Saturday Night Live alum, 27, on Wednesday, November 10, noting that Kardashian Is “falling for him.”

Kanye, who was recently spotted out with model Vinetria, is “not happy” about Kardashian spending time with Davidson but is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life,” another source told Us earlier this month.