Water under the bridge? Kanye West sparked speculation that he is on better terms with Larsa Pippen after the rapper showed his support for Kim Kardashian‘s former friend — and fans have questions.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that West, 44, “liked” In Touch’s Instagram post about Pippen, 47, on Saturday, March 5. The upload featured a photo of the Real Housewives of Miami star alongside her response to rumors that she got a Brazilian butt lift.

Pippen addressed the speculation during the RHOM reunion on Thursday, March 3, saying, “I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yea, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed … My body’s tight because I work out.”

The Peacock star noted that she had previously gotten her lips, nose and breasts done.

West’s show of support comes after Pippen previously made headlines accusing him of being the reason why her friendship with the Kardashian family ended.

In April 2020, followers noticed that Kim, 41, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were no longer keeping up with the Chicago native on social media. At the time, Pippen claimed that the distance was due to West’s involvement.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020. “I will survive. I want everyone to be happy!”

Pippen, who finalized her split from Scottie Pippen earlier this year, admitted that she understood why Kim sided with the Yeezy designer, adding, “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

In February 2021, the Skims founder filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage. The exes share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim, who has since moved on with Pete Davidson, was declared legally on Wednesday, March 2 amid ongoing divorce proceedings with West.

Pippen, for her part, has recently revealed that she is on better terms with the famous family, telling Us Weekly in January, “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time. We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.

The reality star also defended West while discussing her falling out with Kim during an episode of RHOM.

“Bitch, I don’t even know what happened,” Pippen said in a confessional during the February episode. “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Pippen pointed out that she wanted to keep things “respectful” when cameras were rolling. “I don’t talk about your friends [or] your husband,” she told her costars. “Don’t talk about people that I know, kids that I know, families that I know — it’s just not cool. … It’s not in good taste.”

