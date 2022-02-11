Getting real! Larsa Pippen opened up about where she stands with the Kardashians as their friendship fizzled out — and defended some of the famous family’s exes in the process.

Larsa, 47, chatted with Real Housewives of Miami costars Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura about her former pals during the Thursday, February 10, episode, getting cagey when the topic of Kim Kardashian‘s divorce from Kanye West came up.

“Bitch, I don’t even know what happened,” Larsa said in a confessional. “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

When Adriana, 56, continued to press her fellow Housewife for answers, the Larsa Marie jewelry designer said she wasn’t interested in digging up “dumb s–t” on camera.

“I’m not bringing up your friends or your old friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends,” she snipped after Adriana alleged that she once saw the 44-year-old rapper’s private parts while using the bathroom.

Larsa asked everyone to “change the subject” and “keep it respectful,” adding, “I don’t talk about your friends [or] your husband. Don’t talk about people that I know, kids that I know, families that I know — it’s just not cool. … It’s not in good taste.”

Before storming off, Larsa said she was “done” with the conversation, calling the Brazil native “a liar and disrespectful.” Adriana, however, didn’t back down as she brought up Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson in a solo interview.

“Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me, still. I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and they had a downfall,” she said to the cameras. “I think it’s because sometimes Larsa can be a little judgmental or it was because of the situation with Tristan and Khloé and Larsa in the middle. I don’t know, I have so many questions and I’m in search for the answers. Because, like, what is going on here?”

The Good American cofounder, 37, and the NBA player, 30, have been dating off and on since 2016 and welcomed daughter True, now 3, in 2018. Throughout their rocky romance, the twosome weathered multiple cheating scandals, calling it quits for good in June 2021. Ahead of the duo’s most recent breakup, Larsa claimed that she was “kinda seeing” the athlete before he got involved with Khloé.

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” she alleged on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

The Chicago native, who recently finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen, went on to deny that she had an affair with Tristan during his relationship with Khloé. “I would never do that,” she said. “That’s not even my personality.”

Larsa’s falling out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums has been a hot topic among fans after she alleged in November 2020 that the Yeezy designer “brainwashed” Kim, 41, and her sisters to turn against her. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Kardashians were “unbothered” by the headlines, claiming Larsa was “craving attention.”

More recently, however, the drama appears to have died down.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” Larsa exclusively told Us of the Skims CEO in January. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is available to stream on Peacock.

