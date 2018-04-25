Go team? Kanye West ended his controversial Twitter rant on Wednesday, April 25, by expressing support for Tristan Thompson.

West, 40, made headlines on Wednesday for expressing his support for President Donald Trump on the social networking platform. The 21-time Grammy winner wrapped up his rant by writing, “That’s the last tweet of the day … Now ima go watch the Cavs.”

The “Famous” rapper’s support for the Cleveland Cavaliers comes at a tumultuous time as the team’s Tristan Thompson recently cheated on West’s sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian, days before the pair welcomed their first child, daughter True Thompson.

The NBA star, 27, made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that he was unfaithful to the Good American designer, 33, on many occasions — and with many women — throughout her pregnancy. Although the Kardashian clan has remained mum about the infidelity, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that, “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloé would have kicked Tristan to the curb.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, supported the Revenge Body host while she gave birth. Sister Kourtney Kardashian and family matriarch Kris Jenner were also spotted in Cleveland after True’s arrival.

This is not the first time that West has voiced his support for one of Khloé’s former flames. Earlier this month, the “Gold Digger” rapper praised ex-brother-in-law, Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloé from 2009 to 2013.

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West captioned a photo of himself and the former NBA player, 38. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was leaning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 after he was found unconscious after overdosing in a Nevada brothel. He returned to the spotlight in February 2016 by supporting West at his Yeezy Season fashion show release party in New York City.

