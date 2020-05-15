Spilling his secrets. Steve Stanulis, who was once Kanye West‘s bodyguard, opened up about his experience working with the rapper — and didn’t hold back on any of the “ridiculous rules” he followed.

“He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street,” Stanulis claimed during a recent episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I run up and try to prevent it, it would have already happened.”

The former New York City Police Department officer, who has since branched out into acting and producing, alleged that the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 42, was one of his “least favorite” clients he’d ever worked with. While discussing some of the more bizarre antics he’d been present for, Stanulis recalled his first time meeting the Yeezy designer during a past fashion week.

“I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s like, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we’re going to?'” the retired cop claimed. “I said, ‘I have no idea, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting: ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?’ I said no, so he’s ranting and raving.”

Not putting up with the drama, Stanulis gave the Grammy winner three options. “One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press and then I’ll know,” he recalled. “Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere. And again, that was our first interaction.”

The former security professional previously worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Alanis Morissette, Woody Harrelson and Tobey Maguire, but West was one of the only stars he protected who he remembers having tense conversations with while trying to do his job. “It happened numerous times,” he alleged on the podcast. “I gave him the one, two, threes.”

Throughout his rise to fame, the “Stronger” rapper has become known for being eccentric and causing controversy, from putting former President George W. Bush on blast for “not caring about black people” to more recently claiming that slavery was “a choice.”