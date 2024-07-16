Karina Smirnoff shared a touching tribute to her former Dancing With the Stars partner Jacoby Jones after he died at age 40 on Sunday, July 14.

“I’m so heartbroken and shocked. The world lost one of its finest,” Smirnoff, 46, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, alongside several photos of her and Jones performing on the ABC reality series in 2013. “Coby was one of the funniest, coolest, kindest people I’ve met. He was always in a great mood. Loved his momma and family, football and dancing. Big Moe, I’ll miss u soooo much! I’ll miss ur jokes! I’ll miss u calling me Lil Moe. #RIPJJ.”

Jones and Smirnoff made it to the finals during season 16 of DWTS before ultimately placing third. Smirnoff previously praised the NFL star’s hard work on the show during an April 2013 interview with Parade.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better student. He keeps it light. He keeps it entertaining. He keeps it fun, always. But he also has the serious athlete side of him whenever I need him to concentrate and work on the steps,” she gushed. “Even if he doesn’t get it, he goes home, and I know he practices it at home. He’s got a really good work ethic in the sense that he will work on the stuff with or without me until he feels comfortable with it.”

Smirnoff, who last appeared on DWTS during season 22 in 2016, also admitted that she thought Jones looked “mean” when she first saw a picture of him.

“And then after I met him, I was like, ‘This guy is awesome.’ He’s funny, he’s got a great sense of humor, he’s been raised by all women, so he’s very sweet. We clicked right away and we have a blast,” she said.

Jones died at his home in suburban Houston on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The former wide receiver and return specialist was drafted in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft and played for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers over the course of his career. At the time of his death, he was on the coaching staff at Alabama State University.

The Ravens’ head coach, John Harbaugh, shared a heartfelt message after Jones’ death.

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close,” Harbaugh wrote in a statement. “He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Jones’ death is not the first time Smirnoff has lost a former DWTS partner. Her season 9 partner, Aaron Carter, died at age 34 in November 2022. A coroner’s report later ruled that Carter had accidentally drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.

“RIP @aaroncarter So young! It’s heartbreaking! 💔💔💔,” Smirnoff wrote via Instagram in November 2022 alongside a video of her and Carter dancing together. “You always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed.”