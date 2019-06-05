The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Kate Beckinsale and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, proved they are equally as silly as each other on Tuesday, June 4, when the Widow actress shared a hilarious text conversation they had earlier that day.

“Are you doing a lot of cocaine ?!?” Beckinsale, 45, wrote to 20-year-old Sheen in a screenshot posted on Instagram before seemingly going MIA for a bit, setting her only child off on a tirade.

“Um..??” Sheen began her series of messages in response. “i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello?? i physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine. u can’t send me that and then go silent.”

When Beckinsale finally replied, she simply said: “I had a dream you were and i was so mad.”

“You are a LUNATIC,” Sheen quipped back at her mom.

While the conversation was posted in good fun, many commenters took the context seriously and attempted to bash Beckinsale, who is often vocal about how she doesn’t use drugs or even drink alcohol — but the Serendipity actress didn’t let it fly.

“Kate does drugs but she’s not gonna admit it because it’s not a good image,” one troll wrote.

It didn’t take long for Beckinsale to rebut. “Anyone who knows me [knows] if I even have a coffee it’s a trip to the ER,” she wrote.

The backlash from the U.K. native’s innocent post prompted Beckinsale to later update the caption of her Instagram post with a sassy note, once again pointing out that the dialogue between the mother and daughter was based off a dream.

“If you replaced my first text with ‘Are you dating Trevor McDonald?’, based on a dream, I don’t think anyone would extrapolate that she was, or that I was, or that we both were,” Beckinsale wrote. “I am in fact dating Trevor Macdonald and I like to keep it discreet which is why I didn’t post about it on instagram . PS when the text is blue , it’s me . Right , off to sext Trevor.”

Beckinsale shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen. The duo have remained on good terms since their split in 2003, and often come together for joyous occasions with their only child together, including doing goat yoga for Beckinsale’s 45th birthday last year. The actress most recently dated comedian Pete Davidson.

