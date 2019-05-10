An inspiration. Kate Hudson casually showed off her post-pregnancy body in a picture that revealed she’s worked hard for her killer abs.

The Fabletics founder, 40, shared a bathroom selfie to her 10.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 9. While her face is absent from the shot, fans get a glimpse of her toned abs.

“Bored on set…? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom,” she captioned the picture.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has become a Weight Watchers brand ambassador following her pregnancy. She gave birth to 7-month-old Rani in October 2018, and in April, she revealed on Instagram that she was “a couple lbs” away from her “goal weight.”

“I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” Hudson captioned a photo of her taking a mirror selfie in workout gear as she flashed her abs. “I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up.”

Added Hudson: “What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!”

As previously reported by Us Weekly, this is Hudson’s first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she wrote to Instagram at the time. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Hudson’s daughter Rani is her third child after 15-year-old Ryder, whom she had with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy.

