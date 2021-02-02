She has a type! Kate Hudson has been linked to many famous men over the years — but the actress admitted that she tends to be drawn to musicians, in particular.

“I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is,” the Fabletics founder, 41, revealed in InStyle’s March 2021 issue. “The reason I connect so deeply with musicians … is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love. The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

From a young age, the longtime actress’ first love was actually music. “When you are a performer, you do everything. You dance, you sing, you act, and you try to make these skills go together,” she explained. “That’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to sing, I wanted to dance and then I wanted to act. I never really got to fulfill the part of me that’s probably my No. 1 passion.”

Hudson added that she “lost sight of my confidence in singing and creating music when I was in my late 20s,” which she thinks is tied to her father, Bill Hudson — a musician who fronted The Hudson Brothers band. (She is currently estranged from the 71-year-old Oregon native.)

While the Something Borrowed star’s dating history boasts actors like Owen Wilson and athletes such as Alex Rodriguez, she has been linked to a number of musical figures as well. Hudson was married to The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. They welcomed their son Ryder, 17, in 2004. She also shares son Bingham, 9, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

The King St. Vodka founder was also linked to Nick Jonas in 2015 and Diplo in 2016.

Hudson hasn’t always been as open to publicly discussing her romantic life largely due to her being a mother. “The reason I don’t talk about anything like that is because I have kids. People ask that question as if, ‘Oh yeah, it’s really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I’ve got a tween.’ [Ryder] can read, and he can hear,” she said in Marie Claire’s October 2016 issue. “I’m not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there’s someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress began dating actor Danny Fujikawa in December 2016. They welcomed their daughter Rani, 2, in 2018.

“I’ve got the best man,” she gushed in Women’s Health’s December 2019 issue. “It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.”