Royal reassurance! ​Princess Kate offered a calming response to a man who admitted he had anxiety about meeting her.

In a clip shared via Twitter by GB News reporter Cameron Walker, a gentleman asked Kate, 41, to take a selfie with him as the Princess of Wales walked through Leeds Kirkgate Market on Tuesday, January 31. “I’m really nervous,” he said.

The Duchess of Cambridge replied: “Please don’t worry, it’s OK. We all get nervous.” After smiling for the photo, she added: “Well done. Nice to meet you. Take care.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kate’s visit to Leeds came one day after she kicked off her campaign Shaping Us — a project dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. The duchess shared a claymation video via Instagram on Tuesday to promote the initiative.

“Our earliest years shape the rest of our lives. From pregnancy to the age of five, the world around us, the people we meet, and the experiences we have are all #ShapingUs,” she wrote in the caption.

The princess knows firsthand the importance of raising children with love. During a February 2020 appearance on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, Kate opened up about what she wants her children to remember about their early childhood. (Kate and Prince William share three kids: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.)

“Is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?” she shared at the time. “That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water … not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

Juggling motherhood and her schedule with royal engagements has made the University of St. Andrews alum adept at multitasking. While hosting an event for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team earlier this month, one of the athletes asked Kate how she makes time for exercise.

“It’s running around after the children — I do it all. Whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school,” she explained.

The senior royal added that her family is “slightly competitive” with each other. “[My children] all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around,” she shared.