Leverage alum Gina Bellman revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, crediting Kate Middleton’s recent cancer battle as inspiration.

The actress, 57, took to X on Friday, March 22, to write that “Catherine The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.”

In a follow-up post minutes later, Bellman revealed that she “underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer,” adding, “Until now- I didn’t have the courage to go public. 8 months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel.”

Bellman portrayed Sophie Deveraux in TNT’s Leverage, which concluded its five season run in 2012. She is now revisiting the role in Leverage: Redemption, the follow-up series that premiered in 2021.

Bellman’s announcement came hours after Kate, 42, shared a video statement via her and Prince William’s social media accounts saying she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales, however, omitted details about her diagnosis.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” Kate said. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate said the diagnosis “came as a huge shock,” adding, “William and I have been doing everything we can to process this privately for the sake of our young family.” (The couple, who wed in 2011, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

Noting that she and William, 41, have told their kids that she is “going to be OK,” Kate said it has “taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.” As she continues to receive treatment, Kate said she is “getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

Kate’s video marked the first public acknowledgment of her health battle since Kensington Palace disclosed her hospitalization following a “scheduled” abdominal surgery in January. Absent from the public eye since December 2023, speculation about her location and well-being swirled online.

Intensifying the speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales was the UK Mother’s Day Photoshop scandal. Photo agencies withdrew an image of Kate and her children upon detecting signs of manipulation, prompting her to acknowledge making adjustments to the snap in an official statement.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” read a statement posted via X from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on Monday, March 11. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”